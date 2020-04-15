Mayhue (Johnny) Patrick Johnson, 74, of Shallotte passed away April 12, 2020. He was born May 26, 1945 to the late William C. and Lottie Johnson. He was preceded in death by brother, Gene Johnson and sister, Kelly Sue Sawyer.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968 aboard the USS Rigel. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed football, baseball and basketball. He was a West Brunswick High School supporter for many years and attended as many games as possible.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Johnson; two children, Kelly (John) Breita and Kevin Johnson; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother, Ted (Marcie) Johnson.
A private graveside will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 16, 2020