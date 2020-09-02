Melvin LeRoy Hunsinger, Jr., 86, of Supply, died Sunday, Aug. 30, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Hunsinger was born in Gaston County on Feb. 24, 1934, and was the son of the late Melvin LeRoy Hunsinger Sr. and Virginia Price Hunsinger. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Robyn H. Hill, and a sister, Helen Stroup.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a truck driver for Carolina Freight for 30 years.
Hunsinger was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. He was a member of Shallotte Lodge 727 A.F. & A.M. and the Oasis Shrine Club of Charlotte. He was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Willena Barnes Hunsinger, three children, Scott Hunsinger (Margaret) of Gastonia, Melvin Hunsinger III of Concord and Kim Tuttle of Gastonia; and grandchildren Timothy Lewis, James Tuttle and Allie Hunsinger.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m., at Sharon United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Pegan officiating.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.