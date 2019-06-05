Melvin Wesley South, 86, of Carolina Shores, formerly of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Mel, born April 10, 1933, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., was the son of Charles and Dora South. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Mel and his wife, Jackie, retired to Carolina Shores 27 years ago. He was a loving husband that cared for her during several years of illness. He was a member of Seaside United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his daughters and their families visiting.
Mel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Jackie. Mel was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and a grandson, Joe.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Diane Schneider and husband, Michael, of Carolina Shores; Janice Prine and husband Barry, of Fishkill, N.Y.; Sharon McDonough and husband Todd, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; son, Greg South of Connecticut; and his beloved grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Marc (Sarah), Eric, Brian, Matt, Jason, Kaitlyn, Christina; and a great-grandchild, Kaya.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mel's name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the SECU Hospice house of Brunswick, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Rd SW, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.
The family held a private service.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 6, 2019