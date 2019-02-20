Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was the wife of Archie Driggers, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was the mother of two sons, James, a resident of Orlando, Fla., and Mark (deceased); she was the mother of four daughters, Larke Foster of Jonesborough, Tenn.; Ann Wright of Hendersonville; Katrina Ronneburger of Pisgah Forest, and Teresa Chafey of Moore, S.C. She was lovingly known as "Grand Merle" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Honeycutt of Chattanooga, Tenn., and brother, Alton "Dick" Garner of St. Louis, Mo.

Merle was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Brevard for 49 years and was noted for her class, charm, grace, and her loving care and compassion to all that knew her. A gifted chef, she managed the Wedge and Keg Restaurant in Brevard for many years before opening Archibald's Delicatessen in Holden Beach with her husband and son.

A "Celebration of Life" was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at First United Methodist Church in Brevard. The family received guests following the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Transylvania Christian Ministries, 164 Duckworth Ave, Brevard, NC 28712.

Online condolences may be left at

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home, 181 S. Caldwell Street, Brevard

181 S Caldwell St

Brevard , NC 28712

(828) 884-2220

