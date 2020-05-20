Michael Anthony Stanley, 39, of Whiteville passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Stanley Hendricks. Michael leaves behind his father, Wayne Stanley (Terri) of Fayetteville; his wife, Angela Evans Stanley; two daughters, Amber Stanley and Hannah Stanley, all of the home; one brother, Stephen Stanley (Amanda) of Whiteville; one sister, Kristina Savage (Chris) of Lake Waccamaw; and stepfather, Jim Hendricks of Whiteville.
Michael was a humble, giving, and outgoing young man. He married his high school sweetheart, Angela Evans and together they raised two beautiful girls for the last 19 years. Michael started as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 17 and worked with the Whiteville Fire Department for 17 years. He currently held a position with the New Hanover County Fire Department. Michael was always a natural born leader and was persistent about putting the needs of others before himself. His selfless attitude, and commitment to his family and community have left an eternal impression in this world.
A Drive-In funeral service was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Columbus County Fairgrounds in Whiteville with the Rev. Cameron McGill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Whiteville Fire Dept. Relief Fund, 120 E. Columbus St, Whiteville, N.C. 28472, or the New Hanover Fire Dept. Relief Fund.
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020