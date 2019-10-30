Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John Malernee, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel 1617 MARKET ST Wilmington , NC 28401 (910)-762-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael John Malernee, Jr.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1:44 a.m., Michael John Malernee Jr. took his last breath. After a vigorous 3 year battle with head & neck cancer, Mike took a much needed break from fighting to rejoin his Father, Mike Sr. & baby Malernee, who left this realm before him. Mike fought with such tenacity and never gave up, and never once made a complaint.

Mike was born to Laverne Young and Michael Malernee Sr. on May 26, 1984, in Columbus, Ohio. At age 8, he moved to Supply, where he attended West Brunswick High School & wrestled for several years. After graduating in 2003, he worked in several establishments as a cook, specializing in seafood & presentation. He was passionate about cooking, and could definitely throw down in the kitchen. He really enjoyed feeding people & making food pretty.

In 2007 he met his future wife, Margaret Watkins, and after years of friendship, started a family together. Mike enjoyed being a dad and partner more than anything else in this life. He was not only a true family man, but he was an extraordinary cook. Mike loved to garden with little Mikie, and had an affinity for Dragonball Z and shooting. He enjoyed every minute of life. Mike left behind nothing but good memories & laughs. He created a beautiful family that he was more than proud of.

Keeping his legacy alive are his devoted wife, Margaret Malernee; his children Shiloh, age 10 and Mikie age 3. He also leaves behind several siblings, friends & family.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family's online paypal/gofundme.

