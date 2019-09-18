Michael Vernon Norman
Michael Vernon Norman, 65, of Calabash, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
Born in Arlington, Va., he attended Washington Lee High School. Mike worked for the Federal Department of Treasury for 38 years prior to retiring to the Calabash area. He has spent the last 6 years working at Sea Trail Golf Course.
Mike is survived by his wife, Terri Norman; three children, Crystal Henderson, Danielle Norman, and Phillip Norman; a granddaughter, Gabbi Rojas.
A Memorial Service will be held Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Little River United Methodist Church.
In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Duke Cancer Research Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019