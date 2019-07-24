Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Giles Cox Cavanaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Giles Cox Cavanaugh

Mildred Giles Cox Cavanaugh, 84, of White Lake, formerly of Sanford, went home to be with our Lord on July 19, 2019.



She was born in Missouri and lived in various places including Detroit, Mich., Sanford, Ocean Isle Beach, and White Lake. Our beloved "Mick" was a retired LPN with Central Carolina Hospital, where she served many as well as in her personal life. She was loved by her family and friends wherever she worked and lived and will be greatly missed.



No matter where she lived, she found a church and served the Lord. She played the piano for her churches up until a year ago. No matter what she did in her life, her main goal was to tell all, especially her family, about the love of Jesus.



She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Mauldin; parents John Wesley and Elizabeth Giles; sisters Ruby Storage and Mary Adams; brothers John and Aaron Giles.



A graveside service was held Monday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Piney Wood Church Cemetery with the Reverend Lynn Epps officiating. There will be no formal visitation.



Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at



