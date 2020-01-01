Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (McCall) Hansley. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gospel Center Baptist Church Varnamtown Road View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gospel Center Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred McCall Hansley, 90, affectionately known as "Mimi" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, at Universal Health Care – Brunswick.

Ms. Hansley was born in Varnamtown, N.C., on Jan. 22, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Charlie Hobson and Rebecca Ann McCall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hansley; three sisters, and one brother. She was one of the three remaining charter members of Gospel Center Baptist Church in Varnamtown.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna H. Lancaster and husband Billy; grandchildren, Sheila L. Galloway and husband Eddie, and Stephen M. Lancaster; five great-grandsons, Chase and wife Sarah, Jared and wife Kaitlyn, and Logan Galloway, and Miller and Sam Lancaster; one soon-to-be great-great-granddaughter Addilyn Faye; one brother, Earl McCall and wife Naomi; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Center Baptist Church with the Rev. Foyd Bennett and the Rev. Landis Lancaster officiating. Burial followed in the Gospel Center Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family cordially invites you to a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at Gospel Center Baptist Church, Varnamtown Road, and other times at the home of Billy and Donna Lancaster.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff in the memory care unit at Universal Health Care for their unwavering care and compassion.

