Morris Robert Phares of Sunset Beach passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence at the age of 84.

He was born June 30, 1934, in Rockingham County, Va., the son of the late Morris Ritchie Phares and Carrie Marie Branum Phares. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Radford, and also was preceded in death by son, James Phares; brother, Neil Phares; sister, Sharon Burkholder; and granddaughter, Whitney Liberatorie.

Morris graduated from Dayton High in Harrisonburg, Va. in 1951. He relocated to the Washington D.C. area and was employed by Peoples Drug Stores. He earned a degree in accounting from Benjamin Franklin University (now George Washington), attending classes at night. He was the Comptroller for Peoples Drug Store until retirement in 1986. He and his wife relocated to Calabash in 1986 and he was the Comptroller for Sea Trail Corporation for almost nine years, and then continued to work parttime with a CPA firm until June 30, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Melanie Phares Grammen of Sunset Beach and Nancy Liberatorie and husband Mike of Wells, Vt.; sister, Gloria Clatterbuck; five grandchildren, Matthew Liberatore, Christina Saunders, Thomas Grammen, Alexandra Grammen and Nicholas Grammen; great-grandchild, Huxley Saunders; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel with the Rev Bob Redmond officiating.

