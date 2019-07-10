Myla Annette Payne, 19, of Supply passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Myla was a South Brunswick High School class of 2018 graduate and went on to Brunswick Community College where she was studying to be a Pharmacy Technician. Myla was a beautiful young lady who loved to dress and look her best. She loved to dance and was on the South Brunswick High School Dance Team while she attended there. When she was not at college or work, she loved to spend time at the beach.
Surviving are her parents, William "Paco" and Natali Anderson Payne of Supply; a loving sister, Nya Payne of Supply; paternal grandmother, Hermilinda Payne; maternal grandparents, Karen Kirkman, James Thompson and Billy Anderson; aunts and uncles, Nicole Kirkman, Sharon Bell and husband Julian Bell, Becky Cummings and husband Dale Cummings, Jamie Martinez, Machele Payne, Paul Payne, Chino Payne, Carolina Payne, Lulu Martinez and Elena Martinez; and her beloved canine pet, Chico. Myla was preceded in death by twin sisters, Cindy and Wendy Payne.
A celebration of life was held in the Supply Baptist Church on Sunday July 7 at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Billy Rave officiating.
Family visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Interment followed in the Maultsby Cemetery, Bolivia.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 11, 2019