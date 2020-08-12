1/1
Nancey Lee Rawlings
Nancey Lee Rawlings, 67, of Supply, N.C. passed away Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C. She was surrounded by her family.
Nancey always said that as a child she was shy and introverted, however as we all know that is not the case. She had no issue speaking her mind, and made friends wherever she went. There wasn't a place we would go that she didn't know people, or make a new friend by the time we left. She was sensitive, caring, funny, protecting, and a guardian to all those she loved. If you called her, she would answer, and if you needed her, she was there. Her smile and kindness will be missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and friend. Most importantly she was an amazing Gammy to her beloved grandchildren who she spoiled rotten.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Richard Colbert Rawlings, Jr.; daughter Thursday Lyn Reichert (Charles), daughter Stacy Jo Norvell (Chris); son Colbert Chancellor Rawlings (Niki); and the greatest loves of her life, her six grandchildren, Ashton, Cameron, CJ, Caison, Landon, and Annalee.
She was preceded by her parents Thomas Rudolph Doughtie and Justine Mae Doughtie; as well as her siblings Michael White and Jaqueline Moseley. Her husband and children are comforted by the fact she is again with them.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the family cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to Central Virginia Horse Rescue at http://centralvahorserescue.org/
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel
