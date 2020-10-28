Nancy Clemmons Smith, 82 of Ash passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Autumn Care of Shallotte.
Nancy was born in Brunswick County on June 30, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence Clemmons and Ruby Holden Clemmons. She had many careers including, beautician, security officer and seamstress. Her favorite career of all was being a mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles E. "Billy" Smith, and her son, Charles Keith Smith.
Survivors include her daughter Kim Smith of Supply; brother, Lawrence Elbert Clemmons and wife, Brenda, of Supply; sister, Carol Mallard and husband, Donnie, of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Andrea, Nicholas, and Mallorie; and two great grandchildren, Easton and Caleb.
Graveside services were Friday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Coleman Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her husband.
Masks and social distancing were required.
