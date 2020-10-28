1/
Nancy Clemmons Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Clemmons Smith, 82 of Ash passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Autumn Care of Shallotte.
Nancy was born in Brunswick County on June 30, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence Clemmons and Ruby Holden Clemmons. She had many careers including, beautician, security officer and seamstress. Her favorite career of all was being a mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles E. "Billy" Smith, and her son, Charles Keith Smith.
Survivors include her daughter Kim Smith of Supply; brother, Lawrence Elbert Clemmons and wife, Brenda, of Supply; sister, Carol Mallard and husband, Donnie, of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Andrea, Nicholas, and Mallorie; and two great grandchildren, Easton and Caleb.
Graveside services were Friday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Coleman Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her husband.
Masks and social distancing were required.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved