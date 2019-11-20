Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Seaside United Methodist Church 1300 Seaside Rd. SW Sunset Beach , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy ReedNancy Reed, 75, of Sunset Beach passed away Nov. 18, 2019 due to complications from a brief fight with cancer. She passed peacefully at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born Sept. 6, 1944, in Washington DC, to Roy and Julia Yowell.She grew up in Maryland and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1966, when she began her long teaching career. While she always said 3rd grade was her favorite, Nancy taught all levels from elementary, middle school, ESOL and truly enjoyed challenges such as teaching those in prison. Nancy enjoyed any student with whom she felt she could make a true impact. She loved spending her summers at either at the beach or the bay, and always hoped the crabs were biting. She eventually put up her chalk and ruler and moved to Sunset Beach in 2007.She enjoyed traveling of all sorts, and when she was not somewhere around the world you could usually find her on the golf course or at the bridge table. She loved her morning walks on the beach and days just listening to the ocean.Nancy was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She treasured her children and took pride in raising them and seeing the fruits of those labors. She cherished her role as "Nana" and spoiling her grandkids any chance she could. Nancy was larger than life, always quick with a sarcastic comment or at least to offer you a drink and whatever the appetizer of the day was.Nancy is survived by her sister, Jan Barr; her three sons and their wives, Craig (Shannon) Reed, Kevin (Katie) Reed, Brad (Brittany) Reed; nieces, Terri Gurganious and Heather McKeown; and her soulmate John Goss. And let's not forget her pride and joys, her grandkids, Meghan, Kaitlin, Samantha, Jenna, Claire, Brooke, Ansley and Grant.There will be a service to celebrate Nancy's life, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Rd. SW, Sunset Beach, followed by a reception at the Sandpiper Bay Residents Center, 710 Sandpiper Bay Dr., Sunset Beach.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia at https://epilepsyga.org/donate/ in memory of Nancy Reed. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 21, 2019

