Naomi Mintz Peschau, 91, of Ash died April 1, 2019. She was born January 29, 1928, a daughter of Newman Mintz and Etta Phillips Mintz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Peschau Jr.; sons, Henry B. Peschau, III and William M. Peschau; brothers, Martin Mintz and Lindsey Mintz; and sisters, Carlene Piver, Christine Hewett, Earline "Pet" Bellamy, Jane Smith and Betty Bellamy.
Surviving are her sisters, Mary Mintz of Ash and Barbara King (Billy) of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday at Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte. Burial will be in Mintz Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 4, 2019