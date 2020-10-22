1/
Nathaniel Vardell Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel Vardell Hughes, born in 1934, left his earthly body and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 15.
Vardell spent his earthly life and raised his family on Hughes-Smith Road with his first wife, Johnny Mae Caison, in Ash. Their children are Nathaniel Jr. (Cynthia), Kevin Neal (Charlene), and Vicki Cox (Nolton). Their grandchildren are Kyle, Jeremy, Meredith and Ashton.
Vardell also leaves behind great-grandchildren Caleb, Harley and Caroline.
Hughes was the last of the children of Caroline and Charlie Hughes.
His first wife, Johnny Mae, died in 2004 after 48 years of marriage. Vardell remarried in 2006 to Genevieve Mintz Letourneau. They spent almost 15 years together.
Vardell was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a farmer, carpenter and worked for the post office. He also worked a two-year stint as a county commissioner in the early years. He retired from the NC State Corrections System.
One of the greatest loves of his life was Soldier Bay Baptist Church and its families. He spent many years as a deacon there. He was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rites of Wilmington.
Hughes was a truly good man.
Preceding Vardell in death were brothers George, Evan, Thurston and Delmos; sisters Cleta Smith, Dora Mae Ludlum, Lorraine Stanley, Catherine Long and Vera Smith.
The graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Hughes-Smith Cemetery.
Hardwick Funeral Home of Loris, S.C., handled arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardwick Funeral Home, Inc.
4831 Main Street
Loris, SC 29569
(843) 756-7001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved