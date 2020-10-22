Nathaniel Vardell Hughes, born in 1934, left his earthly body and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 15.

Vardell spent his earthly life and raised his family on Hughes-Smith Road with his first wife, Johnny Mae Caison, in Ash. Their children are Nathaniel Jr. (Cynthia), Kevin Neal (Charlene), and Vicki Cox (Nolton). Their grandchildren are Kyle, Jeremy, Meredith and Ashton.

Vardell also leaves behind great-grandchildren Caleb, Harley and Caroline.

Hughes was the last of the children of Caroline and Charlie Hughes.

His first wife, Johnny Mae, died in 2004 after 48 years of marriage. Vardell remarried in 2006 to Genevieve Mintz Letourneau. They spent almost 15 years together.

Vardell was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a farmer, carpenter and worked for the post office. He also worked a two-year stint as a county commissioner in the early years. He retired from the NC State Corrections System.

One of the greatest loves of his life was Soldier Bay Baptist Church and its families. He spent many years as a deacon there. He was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rites of Wilmington.

Hughes was a truly good man.

Preceding Vardell in death were brothers George, Evan, Thurston and Delmos; sisters Cleta Smith, Dora Mae Ludlum, Lorraine Stanley, Catherine Long and Vera Smith.

The graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Hughes-Smith Cemetery.

Hardwick Funeral Home of Loris, S.C., handled arrangements.



