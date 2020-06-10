Neil Alexander Smith, 84, of Pinehurst, N.C., formerly of Holden Beach, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Smith was born in Hoke County on March 2, 1936, to the late Clyde Edward Smith and Margaret Eva Clark Smith. He was preceded in death by his son Neil Edwin (Eddie) Smith. He was member of the First Baptist Church of Pinehurst and a former member of the Hoke County Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Ellen Jackson Smith of Pinehurst; a son Gregory Alan Smith (Samantha) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a daughter in-law Liz Ward Smith of Garner, N.C.; four granddaughters, Leslie Batten (David), Amanda Smith, Jackie Loyd (Kenny) and Rebecca Smith; twin great grandsons Aaron and Daniel Batten; two sisters Mary Smith Balch (George) of Raeford, N.C. and Margaret Smith Kutz of Wilmington, N.C.; a brother Jerry Clark Smith of Alvin, Texas.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, N.C. 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 10, 2020.