Nelda Hewett Smith, 76, of Shallotte died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Smith was born Feb.19, 1943, in Brunswick County, daughter of the late Johnnie Edward "Shub" Hewett and Eliza Danford Hewett. She was a lifetime member of Shell Point Baptist Church. Mrs. Smith worked as office manager at Shallotte Lumber and retired after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mina Smith, and brother Craven Hewett.
Survivors include her husband, J.B. Smith, of the home; children, Dean Smith and wife Teresa of Supply and Phebie Smith of Shallotte; brothers, Boyce Hewett of Supply; sister, Mary Lou Cheers of Shallotte; four grandchildren, Corbit McLean, Kim Webb, Kayla McLean, and Courtney McPherson; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail Marshall, Braxton McLean and Madison Walker.
Funeral services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Shell Point Baptist Church with the Revs. Larry Milliken and Landis Lancaster officiating. Burial followed in Shell Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Timmy Hewett, Clay Smith, Michael Hewett, Craven Allen Hewett, Gene Cumbee and Greg White.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 28, 2019