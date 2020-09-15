1/1
Neldra Barefoot
Mrs. Neldra Barefoot 86, of Whiteville, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Novant Medical Center, Bolivia. She was born in Brunswick County on Dec. 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Grady Vernon Smith and Leatha Simmons Smith.
She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Barefoot retired from National Spinning after 35 years.
She is survived by her son, Donald Barefoot and wife, Mary, of Wilmington; her daughter, Martha Bennett and husband, Darryl, of Lake Waccamaw; a sister, Janette Long of Supply; grandchildren, John Stevens and wife, Tammy, of Whiteville, Christina Bless and husband, Richard, of Wilmington; and great grandchildren, Destinee Stevens, Blake Stevens, Christiana Bless and Ava Bless.
Neldra was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Johnson Barefoot; her parents; two brothers - Culbert Smith and Bennie Harold Smith; and three sisters - Edna Woodard, Willie Mae Wilson and Betty Pace.
Her funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at Cornerstone Original Freewill Baptist Church by Dr. Tommy Bryson, Rev. Cory Boyd and Rev. Wayne Faulk. Burial will be in Peacock's Columbus Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
910-642-4141
