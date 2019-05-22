Nellie Lorene Long

Obituary
Nellie Lorene Long, 58, of Shallotte died May 17, 2019. She was born September 8, 1960, in Bradenton, Florida, to Roy Clarence Pack and Dorothy Belle Bennett Pack. She held a bachelor's degree and was a member of Alpha Phi Society. She was a member of Shallotte Moose Lodge.

Surviving are her son, Wesley Long of Shallotte; daughters, Amber Callison (Beau) of Shallotte and Laura Wallace (Brent) of Shallotte; brother Roy Pack of West Virginia; sister, Clara Fischer of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and ten grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Eastside Fellowship officiated by the Rev. Bobby Causey. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Inurnment will be in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 23, 2019
