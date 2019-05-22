Nellie Lorene Long, 58, of Shallotte died May 17, 2019. She was born September 8, 1960, in Bradenton, Florida, to Roy Clarence Pack and Dorothy Belle Bennett Pack. She held a bachelor's degree and was a member of Alpha Phi Society. She was a member of Shallotte Moose Lodge.
Surviving are her son, Wesley Long of Shallotte; daughters, Amber Callison (Beau) of Shallotte and Laura Wallace (Brent) of Shallotte; brother Roy Pack of West Virginia; sister, Clara Fischer of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Eastside Fellowship officiated by the Rev. Bobby Causey. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 23, 2019