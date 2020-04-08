Nellie Sue Sellers Avant Creech, 90, of Wilmington, N.C. died Friday April 3, 2020 at The Commons of Brightmore in Wilmington.
Mrs. Creech was born in Brunswick County on Sept. 24, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Odell Yates Sellers and Sarah Hewett Sellers. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hubert Avant and Thomas Creech. Sue had resided in New Hanover County for many years but she always considered Brunswick County her home.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie Criser and husband David of Wilmington and Lori Avant-Brown of Wilmington; a brother, Garland Sellers of Ohio; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to health concerns with Covid-19 services will be private.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Supply.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 9, 2020