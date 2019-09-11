Nerina Maria Cilento
Nerina Maria Cilento, 86, of Sunset Beach, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Nerina was born on April 21, 1933, in a small town in southern Italy. In May of 1956 she married Rudy who at the time was stationed in France for the U.S. Army. After completing his tour of duty, they settled in North Brunswick, N.J. for 40 years before moving to Sunset Beach in 2002.
Nerina was an accomplished artist who specialized in oil painting. Her beautiful artwork, often inspired by nature and capturing its vibrant colors, was awarded many prize ribbons at art shows both in N.J. and N.C. Her paintings are proudly displayed in her home as well as the homes of beloved relatives and friends in the U.S. and Italy.
She was the last survivor of six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Rodolfo "Rudy" Cilento, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews in the U.S., Italy, and Venezuela. She had many friends, all of whom loved and remember her fondly.
The family received friends on Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service was held on Sept. 11 in St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment was held in Brunswick Memorial Gardens following the Mass. A reception followed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, N.C. 28401 or St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 2984, Shallotte, N.C. 28459.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 12, 2019