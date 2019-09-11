Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nerina Maria Cilento. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

Nerina Maria Cilento

Nerina Maria Cilento, 86, of Sunset Beach, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Nerina was born on April 21, 1933, in a small town in southern Italy. In May of 1956 she married Rudy who at the time was stationed in France for the U.S. Army. After completing his tour of duty, they settled in North Brunswick, N.J. for 40 years before moving to Sunset Beach in 2002.



Nerina was an accomplished artist who specialized in oil painting. Her beautiful artwork, often inspired by nature and capturing its vibrant colors, was awarded many prize ribbons at art shows both in N.J. and N.C. Her paintings are proudly displayed in her home as well as the homes of beloved relatives and friends in the U.S. and Italy.



She was the last survivor of six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Rodolfo "Rudy" Cilento, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews in the U.S., Italy, and Venezuela. She had many friends, all of whom loved and remember her fondly.



The family received friends on Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service was held on Sept. 11 in St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment was held in Brunswick Memorial Gardens following the Mass. A reception followed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, N.C. 28401 or St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 2984, Shallotte, N.C. 28459.

Online condolences can be made at





Nerina Maria CilentoNerina Maria Cilento, 86, of Sunset Beach, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.Nerina was born on April 21, 1933, in a small town in southern Italy. In May of 1956 she married Rudy who at the time was stationed in France for the U.S. Army. After completing his tour of duty, they settled in North Brunswick, N.J. for 40 years before moving to Sunset Beach in 2002.Nerina was an accomplished artist who specialized in oil painting. Her beautiful artwork, often inspired by nature and capturing its vibrant colors, was awarded many prize ribbons at art shows both in N.J. and N.C. Her paintings are proudly displayed in her home as well as the homes of beloved relatives and friends in the U.S. and Italy.She was the last survivor of six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Rodolfo "Rudy" Cilento, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews in the U.S., Italy, and Venezuela. She had many friends, all of whom loved and remember her fondly.The family received friends on Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service was held on Sept. 11 in St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment was held in Brunswick Memorial Gardens following the Mass. A reception followed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, N.C. 28401 or St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 2984, Shallotte, N.C. 28459.Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close