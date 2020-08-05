1/1
O'Neil "Jack" Godwin
1938 - 2020
"Jack" O'Neil Godwin
"Jack" O'Neil Godwin passed from his earthly home on July 28, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. due to complications of pneumonia.
O'Neil was born on Sept. 8, 1938, to the late Tobie Godwin and Mary Garrell Godwin. He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Edward Godwin, Shedward Godwin, Elizabeth Penney, Flaudia Fowler, Arvel Godwin and Inez Glazier.
He loved fishing, tending his garden and riding on his tractor. Most of all, he loved making people laugh.
O'Neil leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his loving daughter, Valerie Dumproff (John); his grandson John T. Dumproff; granddaughter Jenamari Rigg (Riley); and great-granddaughters Audrey and Naomi Rigg; his longtime companion Lorraine Parker Milligan; and her children, Reese Milligan (Donna), Sherri Tentnowski (Michael) and Darlene Williams (Danny); and grandchildren Jessie, Kelsy, Angela and Alex; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. The family is being assisted by Brunswick Funeral Services in Shallotte.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brunswick Health and Rehab Center, Ash, N.C. for the care shown to O'Neil during the past year and a half. "Mr. Mayor" has gone to his heavenly home.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
