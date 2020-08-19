Odesta Howell Wooten, 86, died August 8, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
"Obie," as she was affectionately known to all, was born the youngest of seven on September 18, 1933, to the late John Exum "Dunk" Howell and Rossie Hare Howell in Pikeville, NC. Although Obie came into the world at the height of the Great Depression, she never wanted for the love and affection of family or life's other basic necessities. Nonetheless, a childhood spent working the family farm in rural North Carolina instilled a work ethic that unsurprisingly led her to the medical profession.
She received her degree as a Registered Nurse from Carolina General Hospital and School of Nursing in 1954, beginning what would become a five decades-long career as "Nurse Obie." Retiring as Assistant Director of Nursing from Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, Obie went on to work alongside her husband Doug at Wooten Realty and Auction Company until her desire to return to nursing led her to Hilltop Home of Raleigh, a facility for children with severe developmental disabilities, as Nurse Manager. As was her nature, Obie developed warm and close relationships with the Hilltop children and their families, and was a source of comfort and support to all.
Obie was an active and devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Raleigh and always found strength in her faith.
Obie was married to W. Douglas Wooten on October 6, 1952, just months before Doug was shipped overseas to fight in Korea. Sadly, in 1998, after 46 loving and dedicated years together, Obie lost Doug in his battle with leukemia. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Wooten Brecheisen and husband R.G. "Randy" Brecheisen of Sunset Beach, NC; grandson Zachary R. Brecheisen of Pittsburgh, PA; granddaughter, Lindsay K. Brecheisen of Raleigh, NC, and Amy Brecheisen Fear and husband Steven Fear of Hillsborough, NC.
A private graveside service was conducted on August 12, 2020, with the immediate family, where Obie was laid to rest beside Doug, her high school sweetheart.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Landing Assisted Living, Ocean Isle, NC for their five years of loving care for Obie, and the staff at Brunswick Health and Rehab for their care and support during Obie's last weeks.
Though Alzheimer's Disease may have stolen precious memories from Obie, her deep devotion, compassion and healing hands will live on in the hearts of all those who were blessed to have known her.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
via their website at www.alz.com.