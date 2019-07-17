Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for O.L. "Junior" Briggs, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremations-Carolina Shores 10180 Ocean Highway Carolina Shores , NC 28467 (910)-579-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

O.L. "Junior" Briggs, Jr.

O.L. "Junior" Briggs Jr., 57, of Shallotte, N.C., formerly of Dodgetown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.



He was born on August 13, 1961 to O.L. Briggs, Sr. and Faye McQuiston in Eden, N.C. (formerly Leaksville).



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Alice Vernon, whom raised him; and by his best friend and uncle, Danny Vernon. Junior is survived by his wife, Janie James Briggs; son William Paul Briggs; stepson Bryan Asbury; three special siblings, Jennie Moody (Mike), Mechille Lowery (Tim) and Shaun Vernon; his mother; five brothers; and one sister. He also left behind a host of people who loved him deeply. He always put others above his own needs and truly understood the meaning of forgiveness, love and sacrifice, which is his legacy for all who knew him.



Junior often said, "If you are ever truly happy and you're not purposely hurting others then never let petty jealous people rob you of that happiness. Most people, when they look back on their lives can never say there was a period when they were truly happy. Enjoy it while it lasts." No one knew how to enjoy life or could make others laugh like he did.



His chosen profession was a brick mason, which he dearly loved doing. He said he was always second best, everyone else claimed to be #1, so he was ok with being #2. His sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him.



A private service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Coastal Cremation. Donations can be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Ln SE, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.





O.L. "Junior" Briggs, Jr.O.L. "Junior" Briggs Jr., 57, of Shallotte, N.C., formerly of Dodgetown, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.He was born on August 13, 1961 to O.L. Briggs, Sr. and Faye McQuiston in Eden, N.C. (formerly Leaksville).He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Alice Vernon, whom raised him; and by his best friend and uncle, Danny Vernon. Junior is survived by his wife, Janie James Briggs; son William Paul Briggs; stepson Bryan Asbury; three special siblings, Jennie Moody (Mike), Mechille Lowery (Tim) and Shaun Vernon; his mother; five brothers; and one sister. He also left behind a host of people who loved him deeply. He always put others above his own needs and truly understood the meaning of forgiveness, love and sacrifice, which is his legacy for all who knew him.Junior often said, "If you are ever truly happy and you're not purposely hurting others then never let petty jealous people rob you of that happiness. Most people, when they look back on their lives can never say there was a period when they were truly happy. Enjoy it while it lasts." No one knew how to enjoy life or could make others laugh like he did.His chosen profession was a brick mason, which he dearly loved doing. He said he was always second best, everyone else claimed to be #1, so he was ok with being #2. His sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him.A private service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Coastal Cremation. Donations can be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Ln SE, Bolivia, N.C. 28422. Published in The Brunswick Beacon from July 17 to July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close