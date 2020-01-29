Oneil Caison, 86, of Supply died on Jan.17, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Mr. Caison was born in Brunswick County on Jan. 28, 1933, and was the son of the late Samuel Sidney Caison and Curtie Fulford Caison. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Benny Caison. Mr. Caison owned and operated Caison Construction Inc. and Ocean Breeze Campground. He was a member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church where he taught the adult Sunday school class for 37 years and also served as a deacon and on various committees. Mr. Caison loved helping others.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shelba Holden Caison; two sons, Jeff Caison and Kyle Caison of Supply; his granddaughter, Amanda Caison Register; three great-grandchildren, Destiny, Catilyn, Lane.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20, at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Worley and the Rev. Foyd Bennett officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers were Henderson Caison, Jr., Ken Caison, Sid Holden, Daniel Holden, Jarett Elliott and Jeremy Elliott. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Wayne Smith, Deedy White, Alfonza Roach, Edgar Wooten, Keith Caison, Mark Saunders and Elwood Cheers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply Chapel.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 30, 2020