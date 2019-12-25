Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otha Cecil Phelps. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Brunswick County on March 6, 1936, he was a son of the late George B. Phelps and Bertha Clemmons Phelps. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Jim and Mary Elizabeth Phelps.



He was a retired electrician, having been employed by International Paper Company (Federal Paper), and was an amateur radio operator (K4HHI).

Surviving are his wife Rutha Grissett Phelps; sons, Kevin Phelps, of Lake Waccamaw, and James "Jimmy" Phelps, of Winnabow; sisters, Lillian Batson, of Monroe, and Flossie Clemmons, of Charlotte; a special niece, Frances Phelps Ward who has stood by him through his illness; Michael Benetato, a fellow amateur radio operator and special friend, along with Richard and Ruth Petch, Tabitha Powell and her son Declan; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his canine companion, Dolly.



Cecil always had an easy smile ready and a twinkle in his blue eyes. His quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all. His gentle personality will be missed by all, he was dearly loved. He found much joy and peace in his garden and delighted in sharing his plants and vegetables with family and friends. His large family was very special to him and he enjoyed family reunions and gatherings.



Funeral services were conducted Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel by the Rev. Huston Miller, the Rev. Rory Thigpen and the Rev. Landis Lancaster. Burial followed in Mintz Cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A special thanks to Autumn Care and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Casketbearers will be Jeffrey Grissett, Arthur Phelps, Tal Grissett, and members of the Grissettown-Longwood Fire Dept.



Memorials may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28401, and/or the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, N.C., 28450. Online condolences may be made at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

Otha Cecil Phelps, 83, of Ocean Isle Beach, died Dec.18.Born in Brunswick County on March 6, 1936, he was a son of the late George B. Phelps and Bertha Clemmons Phelps. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Jim and Mary Elizabeth Phelps.He was a retired electrician, having been employed by International Paper Company (Federal Paper), and was an amateur radio operator (K4HHI).Surviving are his wife Rutha Grissett Phelps; sons, Kevin Phelps, of Lake Waccamaw, and James "Jimmy" Phelps, of Winnabow; sisters, Lillian Batson, of Monroe, and Flossie Clemmons, of Charlotte; a special niece, Frances Phelps Ward who has stood by him through his illness; Michael Benetato, a fellow amateur radio operator and special friend, along with Richard and Ruth Petch, Tabitha Powell and her son Declan; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his canine companion, Dolly.Cecil always had an easy smile ready and a twinkle in his blue eyes. His quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all. His gentle personality will be missed by all, he was dearly loved. He found much joy and peace in his garden and delighted in sharing his plants and vegetables with family and friends. His large family was very special to him and he enjoyed family reunions and gatherings.Funeral services were conducted Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel by the Rev. Huston Miller, the Rev. Rory Thigpen and the Rev. Landis Lancaster. Burial followed in Mintz Cemetery.The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A special thanks to Autumn Care and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Casketbearers will be Jeffrey Grissett, Arthur Phelps, Tal Grissett, and members of the Grissettown-Longwood Fire Dept.Memorials may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28401, and/or the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, N.C., 28450. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close