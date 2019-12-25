Otha Cecil Phelps, 83, of Ocean Isle Beach, died Dec.18.
Born in Brunswick County on March 6, 1936, he was a son of the late George B. Phelps and Bertha Clemmons Phelps. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Jim and Mary Elizabeth Phelps.
He was a retired electrician, having been employed by International Paper Company (Federal Paper), and was an amateur radio operator (K4HHI).
Surviving are his wife Rutha Grissett Phelps; sons, Kevin Phelps, of Lake Waccamaw, and James "Jimmy" Phelps, of Winnabow; sisters, Lillian Batson, of Monroe, and Flossie Clemmons, of Charlotte; a special niece, Frances Phelps Ward who has stood by him through his illness; Michael Benetato, a fellow amateur radio operator and special friend, along with Richard and Ruth Petch, Tabitha Powell and her son Declan; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his canine companion, Dolly.
Cecil always had an easy smile ready and a twinkle in his blue eyes. His quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all. His gentle personality will be missed by all, he was dearly loved. He found much joy and peace in his garden and delighted in sharing his plants and vegetables with family and friends. His large family was very special to him and he enjoyed family reunions and gatherings.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel by the Rev. Huston Miller, the Rev. Rory Thigpen and the Rev. Landis Lancaster. Burial followed in Mintz Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A special thanks to Autumn Care and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Casketbearers will be Jeffrey Grissett, Arthur Phelps, Tal Grissett, and members of the Grissettown-Longwood Fire Dept.
Memorials may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Dr., Wilmington, N.C. 28401, and/or the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, N.C., 28450. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 26, 2019