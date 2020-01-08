Pamela D. Craddock of Supply, Passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 2. Born May 29, 1956, she was a native of Jamestown, N.C. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Rivera (Juan); and grandchildren, Chandler, Makayla and Jayden. She was preceded in death by grandmother Alpha Williams; sister Lesa Toomes; grandson Coby.
Family will receive family and friends for a Celebration of Life from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at Lockwood Community Building, 1691 Stanbury Rd., Supply.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 9, 2020