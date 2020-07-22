Pat..how sorely we are all going to miss your mischievous face ..silly stories..crazed antics..huggable hugs..bigger than life smiles..such a goofy accident prone driver, who ended up in the same yard ..as he slid on ice,.for a few years in a row..his knowledge of nature and science was amazing...but his undying love for my sister was his most notable accomplishment of them all..thank you, Pat..you were one in a million..

antoinette tworkowski

