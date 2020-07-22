1/
Pasquale Carl "Pat" Pagliaro
1942 - 2020
Pasquale Carl Pagliaro, 77, of Sunset Beach died Monday, July 13, 2020, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Mr. Pagliaro was born Sept.19, 1942 in Connecticut, son of the late Charles Carl Pagliaro and Cecelia Sticco Pagliaro. He graduated from Fairfield University in Connecticut with a degree in Physics and Chemistry. "Pat" was very intelligent, outgoing, and a jokester. He loved to laugh and had a huge personality. His passion was collecting gemstones and coins. He loved sharing his knowledge of the different stones and fossils. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas Pagliaro and Anthony Pagliaro.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Regina Pagliaro of Sunset Beach; two daughters, Gina Marie Brackett of Waterbury, Conn. and Nicole Pagliaro of Prospect, Conn.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health conditions of COVID-19, no services are planned.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
Pat, we are so going to miss seeing your every week. Especially cards! Where you would get us all laughing! You were wonderful friend for 65 years . It will never be the same without you. Love and hugs till we meet again.
.








Elizabeth Drewes
Friend
July 15, 2020
Pat..how sorely we are all going to miss your mischievous face ..silly stories..crazed antics..huggable hugs..bigger than life smiles..such a goofy accident prone driver, who ended up in the same yard ..as he slid on ice,.for a few years in a row..his knowledge of nature and science was amazing...but his undying love for my sister was his most notable accomplishment of them all..thank you, Pat..you were one in a million..
antoinette tworkowski
Family
