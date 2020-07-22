Pasquale Carl Pagliaro, 77, of Sunset Beach died Monday, July 13, 2020, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Mr. Pagliaro was born Sept.19, 1942 in Connecticut, son of the late Charles Carl Pagliaro and Cecelia Sticco Pagliaro. He graduated from Fairfield University in Connecticut with a degree in Physics and Chemistry. "Pat" was very intelligent, outgoing, and a jokester. He loved to laugh and had a huge personality. His passion was collecting gemstones and coins. He loved sharing his knowledge of the different stones and fossils. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas Pagliaro and Anthony Pagliaro.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Regina Pagliaro of Sunset Beach; two daughters, Gina Marie Brackett of Waterbury, Conn. and Nicole Pagliaro of Prospect, Conn.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health conditions of COVID-19, no services are planned.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC.