Patricia A. Chlebowski-Eroh

Guest Book
  • "Jeff Mark, and families I am sort for your loss. May you..."
    - Denice DeAntnio
  • "We are so sorry for your loss."
    - Rick and Brenda Naras
  • "God bless you and your family. Pat was a good neighbor and..."
    - Ila Dietrich
  • "Goodbye Pat September 16. 2019 We met you as a..."
    - Victor Diaz
Service Information
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC
28459
(910)-754-6363
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, PA
Obituary
Patricia A. (Binasiewicz) Chlebowski-Eroh
Patricia A. (Binasiewicz) Chlebowski-Eroh, 74, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Allentown, Pa., died unexpectedly Sept. 11, in her home.

She was the wife of Richard J. Eroh and the late William F. Chlebowski. Born in Reading, Berks County, Feb. 9, 1945, Patricia was the daughter of the late James E. and Anna (Szaj) Binasiewicz. She was employed as the Director of Medical Billing for several medical offices in Berks and Lehigh Counties before retiring to her dream home at the beach. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, Pa.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey W. Chlebowski (Sandy) of Cary, Mark H. Chlebowski (Lisa) of Reading, Pa., Melissa A. Chlebowski-Martinez (Melchor) of Allentown, Ryan R. Eroh of Allentown; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Taylor, Gabriel, Isabel, Mercedes; predeceased by a brother, Edward Binasiewicz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, Pa.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019
