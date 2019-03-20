Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia "Patti" A. (Sherertz) Doyle, 62, of Shallotte died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center surrounded by loved ones after a brave battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Robert "Bob" J. Doyle for the past 43 years.

Born in Key West, Florida, Feb. 24,1957, the daughter of Betty (Eldridge) Burke of Shallotte and the late Jabe Sherertz, Patti was raised in Key West and became a longtime resident of Medway, Mass., where she and Robert raised their family and in 2004 moved to Shallotte, where they enjoyed many sunny days overlooking the river from their garden.

Patti was an avid gardener who loved being outside with family. She enjoyed days by her pool or in her yard, watching the birds, and the sunset over the river.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is lovingly remembered and celebrated by her children, Anthony and his wife Keryn Doyle of Medway and Jodi(Doyle) and her husband Warren Krous of Canton, Mass.

She is also survived her grandchildren, Brynna and Maeve Doyle and Thomas and Andrew Krous, who will miss her dearly.

Patti is also survived by her brother, Gregory Sherertz of Key West, Florida, and was the sister of the late Gary Sherertz.

Her funeral mass was celebrated on Thursday, March 21, in St. Joseph's Church, Medway, at 10 a.m.

Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway.

Calling hours were Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (

In lieu of flowers , expressions of sympathy may be made in Patti's name to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 955 Marcy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.









