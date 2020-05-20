Patricia Joanne Hostetler, 86, died May 8, 2020, at Universal Health Care of Ramseur.
Patricia was born in Gary, Ind., and was a resident of Merrillville, Ind. for 39 years. She resided in Saltaire Village in Calabash since 1994 with her husband John, who preceded her in death in 1999. They were members of the Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church of Sunset Beach.
Patricia is survived by her daughters Susan Hales and Cristine Hostetler of Raleigh, Mary Anne Church (Glenn) of Asheboro; her son Jack Hostetler (Laurie) of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and five grandchildren.
No visitation will be held; a celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church, 8820 Old Georgetown Road, Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Hostetler family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020