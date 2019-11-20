Patricia June "Pat" Fernandes, 72 of Ocean Isle Beach, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia after an extended battle with ovarian cancer.
Born June 16, 1947, in Ft Leavenworth Kan., Pat was the daughter of the late James Bates and Betty June Meyers. She is survived by two children, David L. Hunter of Little River, S.C. and Christopher Hunter and his wife, Jessica Hunter of Fresno, Calif., and her sister, Kathie Smith, also of Ocean Isle Beach. Pat also was the proud Grandmother Pat-Pat to three grandsons, Jessie, Mark, and Luke Hunter of Fresno, Calif.
Pat graduated from Highlands High School in North Highlands Calif. and dedicated her time to enjoying her children and grandchildren and shopping for treasures with her sister Kathie. Pat's home was always filled with love, laughter and the seasonal touches where everyone felt welcomed.
Pat desired to spend her eternity by having her ashes spread in her beloved Sierra Nevada Mountains close to her loving parents and devoted pet "Chief."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's honor to the
Lower Caper Fear Hospice Foundation at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 21, 2019