Patricia L. (Penny) Cumbie, 68, was called to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019.
Penny was born in Charlotte on November 5, 1950. After growing up in Charlotte, she met and married 1st Lt. Ralph (Jeff) Cumbie on September 12, 1977. Penny traveled throughout the country. She worked as an insurance agent and was named N.C. Insurance Agent of the Year. She had various government jobs with the US Air Force and NASA. Penny was a secretary and SIMS operator for Brunswick County Schools at West Brunswick High School and Supply Elementary. Penny started a resort cleaning company, Penny Maid Inc., and then retired. Penny and her family resided in Brick Landing Plantation.
Penny is survived by her husband, Jeff, of 42 years; son, Steven and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Drake and Zoey Benton and Hailey Cumbie; two sisters, Linda and husband Dan Lynes and Claudia and husband Phil Hill; one brother, Clyde Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Penny's name to a .
Friends & family may visit at the home, 1742 Linkside Way, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
A private funeral will be held.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 23, 2019