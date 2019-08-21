Patrick Joseph Dowd
Patrick Joseph Dowd, 65, of Sunset Beach died August 11, 2019.
He was born in Hartford, Conn. on December 2, 1953, and was the son of the late Laurence Dowd and Shirley Keller Dowd.
Patrick spent 43 years in executive management in the insurance industry. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed golfing and traveling. He was devoted to his faith, loved his family and friends, and his feathered friends.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Claudia Burrows Dowd; sons, Michael and Ryan; his cherished two grandchildren and his dog Molly of Sunset Beach.
A very special thank you to Brunswick County EMS.
A mass was held at St. Brendan's Catholic Church on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. A reception followed in Brendan Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either cancer research or , Attn: Memorials & Honors Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 22, 2019