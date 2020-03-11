Paul Henry Garfagna, 73 of Supply died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick following an extended illness.
Mr. Garfagna was born in Quincy, Mass. on Feb. 12, 1947 and was the son of the late Americo and Mable Clemmons Garfagna. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Diane Garfagna and a step-son, Aaron Steen. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired Longshoreman.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Garfagna; three children, Rylan Steen of the home, Jared Garfagna of Marshville, Mass., Jeremy Garfagna of Middleboro, Mass.; two step-children, Cheyene Steen of Elizabethtown, N.C. and Steven Steen II of Fayetteville, N.C.; a brother, Phil Garfagna of Warcham, Mass.; a sister, Nancy Byron of Livermore, Calif.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel located at 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia. A catered reception followed at the funeral home.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 12, 2020