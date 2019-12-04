Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Lee Moulton. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Moulton was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Waltham, Mass., a son of the late Lee Leathbridge Moulton and Roxie E. Kierstead Moulton. He attended Middlesex County schools and enlisted in the Army in October 1946. During his over 23 years in the Army, he served in the Cavalry and the Signal Corps. His first deployment was to Tokyo, Japan during the Occupation after World War II. Following that tour, Pfc. Moulton was stationed in Fort Sill, Okla. for training as a Signal Corps Photographer and Laboratory Technician, a career where he excelled and remained throughout his service. He was promoted to sergeant during his time in Ft. Sill.



He furthered his training in motion picture photography in Long Island City, N.Y., travelling to Korea to video various United Nations units during combat. Transferred to Fort Eustis, Va., he made training films for The Transportation Center. In 1952, assigned to Korea, he was promoted to sergeant first class, and covered combat and the truce talks at Pan Mon Jon, and the signing of the cease-fire and prisoner exchange. From 1954 to 1961, Sgt 1st Class Moulton was stationed at Army Pictorial Center at Long Island City, N.Y. as a Motion Picture Production Cameraman, making training and information films at various locations in the U.S., including Alaska, the Arctic and subarctic, Germany, Panama, and Lebanon. He was the first cameraman on many 'big picture' TV films and was awarded a "Certificate of Achievement" in May of 1961. In following years, he received other significant awards and medals, specifically "The Army Commendation Medal" in 1962, the second "Army Commendation Medal" in 1966, the "Air Medal" in 1967, and the "Meritorious Service Medal" before retiring from active military service in 1970. During those years of 1961 through 1970, he served at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii, and the Pentagon along with the Pictorial Center in N.Y., covering combat operations in Viet Nam from the DMZ in the north to Special Forces Operations in the Mekong Delta.



After retirement from active duty, he continued his photography at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research as a civilian medical research motion picture cameraman, filming various surgical procedures and receiving awards there also. In 1973, Mr. Moulton transitioned to free lance television news cameraman, covering the White House, U.S. Congress, State Dept, the Pentagon, and other various government agencies, and then in 1977, he took a job with Storer Broadcasting Company/Gillette Communications in Washington DC, covering the same areas along with the inaugurations of many Presidents, and Republican and Democratic conventions.



He retired in 1991, and moved to Calabash in 2004. He loved his family and kept up with every one of them. He would visit them and encourage them to visit him, taking his nieces and nephews on special tours while sharing his life with them. His friendships meant a lot to him also. He continued to stay in touch with his Army friends and DASPO comrades following his retirement and when he moved to Calabash, he made new friends who helped him in so many ways.

Surviving Mr. Moulton are three treasured sisters, Shirley M. Connolly, of Florida, Beverly C. Richardson of New Hampshire, and Marilyn E. Dunn, of Kingstree, S.C.; many beloved nieces and nephews including Candyce Dunn McCrea, of Kingstree; many great-nieces and great-nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George A. Moulton; and two sisters, Eileen V. Droz and Gloria L. Marchetti.

A memorial service for family and friends was held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Williamsburg Funeral Home. A military service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rein Yoho Scholarship Fund, Vietnam Center and Vietnam Archive, Texas Tech University, PO Box 4104, Lubbock, Texas 79409.

