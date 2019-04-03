Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Louis Worley. View Sign

Paul "Doc" Louis Worley passed away March 29, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 14, 1941, to the late Clay and Florence Worley. Mr. Worley was predeceased by siblings Mildred W. Jessup and Roy K. Worley.

Mr. Worley married Sue Ann Horton on March 5, 1977. Survivng, including his wife, Sue Ann, are his children, Jeremy P. Worley (Karissa) of Erie, Penn., Scott A. Worley of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sonya B. Karr of Los Vegas, Nevada. Grandchildren include Kathleen R. Worley, Megan G. Richardson, David Grotting, Samantha Hamilton, Jessica Hamilton and Alex H. Coode; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Shallotte.

Paul retired from GE Lighting in Cleveland, Ohio, with 43 years of sevice in GE management.

After four years active duty, Paul stayed in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves and retired after 30 years of service to our country.

Paul enjoyed flying radio controlled aircrafts. He was a volunteer for Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization for 15 years. Paul was a member of Shallotte River Power and Sail Squadron and a member of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church.

The Worley family would like to thank the ER and ICU doctors and staff of Seacoast Hospital in Little River, S.C. for excellent medical care and warm supportive kindness to the family. Special thanks to Tara, Paul's ICU nurse; you are the best of the best.

White Funeral Home provided services to the family.



Paul "Doc" Louis Worley passed away March 29, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 14, 1941, to the late Clay and Florence Worley. Mr. Worley was predeceased by siblings Mildred W. Jessup and Roy K. Worley.Mr. Worley married Sue Ann Horton on March 5, 1977. Survivng, including his wife, Sue Ann, are his children, Jeremy P. Worley (Karissa) of Erie, Penn., Scott A. Worley of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sonya B. Karr of Los Vegas, Nevada. Grandchildren include Kathleen R. Worley, Megan G. Richardson, David Grotting, Samantha Hamilton, Jessica Hamilton and Alex H. Coode; and eight great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Shallotte.Paul retired from GE Lighting in Cleveland, Ohio, with 43 years of sevice in GE management.After four years active duty, Paul stayed in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves and retired after 30 years of service to our country.Paul enjoyed flying radio controlled aircrafts. He was a volunteer for Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization for 15 years. Paul was a member of Shallotte River Power and Sail Squadron and a member of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church.The Worley family would like to thank the ER and ICU doctors and staff of Seacoast Hospital in Little River, S.C. for excellent medical care and warm supportive kindness to the family. Special thanks to Tara, Paul's ICU nurse; you are the best of the best.White Funeral Home provided services to the family. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close