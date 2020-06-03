Paul Luke Laputka, 81, of Sunset Beach passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 24.
Left to honor and treasure his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Annette Bokay Laputka. Also surviving are his daughter Christine Laputka of Bridgewater, N.J.; son James Laputka of Shallotte, N.C.; son Kenneth Laputka of Bridgewater, N.J.; daughter-in-law Carole Morris Laputka of Bridgewater, N.J.; and two grandsons, Douglas Laputka attending Virginia Tech and Eric Laputka attending The University of Connecticut.
Born in Hazelton, Pa. to John Laputka and Antoinette Nester Laputka Canavesio, Paul grew up in New Brunswick, N.J. where he attended New Brunswick High School and Rutgers University. He was the owner of Brown's Men's Clothing in New Brunswick and North Brunswick, N.J. He had many friends and was an avid golfer and member of The Sea Trail Men's Golf Association, The Outback Shooters Club, Myrtle Grove Gun Club, The Knights of Columbus Council 3001, The New Brunswick Elks Club, The New Brunswick Eagles and The Tri-Beach Cruisers classic car club of Brunswick County, N.C.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 3, 2020.