Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Wayland Benton. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 (910)-754-3333 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Wayland was born June 23, 1944 in Horry County, S.C., son of the late Carvie Whitfield Benton and Leila Belle Phipps Benton. He was a member of New Vision Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his children, family, and loved the Lord. He made his daughter obsessed with pigs because he would pick her up to haul pigs for his work. Wayland enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. He was a Chevrolet Man and enjoyed working on Hot Rod cars. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather who loved unconditionally.



Survivors include his wife Rebecca Mason Benton of Supply; mother of his children, Sharon Lucas and husband Pinckney Lucas of Ash; children, Paul Wayland Benton, Jr. and wife Jan of Sumter, S.C., and Wendy Lorainne Winston and husband Gary of Ash; stepchildren, Michael Benton of Florida and Jessica Williamson of Texas; sister Christine Hines and husband Buddy of Longwood; five grandchildren, Dustin, Gary Jr., Trey, Karilyn, and Jonathan; five great-grandchildren, Wayland, Grayson, Wyatt, DK, and Kendle; niece, Nancy Milliken and husband Steve, their children Samantha, Alex, Skyler, and Donovan; nephew Russell Hines and wife Gina, their daughter Brinley; niece, Ann Giacoman, her sons Deano and Kraig; niece, Teresa Benton; nephew Michael Benton; and his four legged babies he loved so much, Gracie Mae and CC.



Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.

The family received friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home of his sister, Christine Hines in Longwood.

You may offer online condolences at

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel

Paul Wayland Benton, Sr, 75, of Supply died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Florence, S.C.Wayland was born June 23, 1944 in Horry County, S.C., son of the late Carvie Whitfield Benton and Leila Belle Phipps Benton. He was a member of New Vision Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his children, family, and loved the Lord. He made his daughter obsessed with pigs because he would pick her up to haul pigs for his work. Wayland enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. He was a Chevrolet Man and enjoyed working on Hot Rod cars. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather who loved unconditionally.Survivors include his wife Rebecca Mason Benton of Supply; mother of his children, Sharon Lucas and husband Pinckney Lucas of Ash; children, Paul Wayland Benton, Jr. and wife Jan of Sumter, S.C., and Wendy Lorainne Winston and husband Gary of Ash; stepchildren, Michael Benton of Florida and Jessica Williamson of Texas; sister Christine Hines and husband Buddy of Longwood; five grandchildren, Dustin, Gary Jr., Trey, Karilyn, and Jonathan; five great-grandchildren, Wayland, Grayson, Wyatt, DK, and Kendle; niece, Nancy Milliken and husband Steve, their children Samantha, Alex, Skyler, and Donovan; nephew Russell Hines and wife Gina, their daughter Brinley; niece, Ann Giacoman, her sons Deano and Kraig; niece, Teresa Benton; nephew Michael Benton; and his four legged babies he loved so much, Gracie Mae and CC.Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.The family received friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home of his sister, Christine Hines in Longwood.You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close