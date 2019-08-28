Peggy Almond Payne passed away Aug. 22, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. A memorial service will be held at Camp United Methodist Church, Shallotte, with family receiving friends and guests at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, followed by a memorial service led by her minister, the Rev. Won Namkoong at 2 p.m. Friends and family will retire to the Wing & Fish Company, directly across from Camp United after the Service.

Peggy was preceded into God's hands by her husband of 45 years, Donald N. Payne Sr.; her mother, Dollie W. Almond and her father, James M. Almond; her beloved sister, Doris Jean Cox; and brother, James M. "June" Almond. Surviving her is a son, Dr. Don Payne Jr., along with five nieces and nephews.

Peggy was born at Concord in Oct. 1934. She attended school in Concord and Appalachian State Teacher's College. She met her future husband in Charlotte and married in 1955. For many years, she was a happy-house wife doing crafts, painting, and sewing her own clothes. She started a small business in 1965 making extraordinary, custom clothes for the "Barbie" series of dolls that are still valued by the girls and women who purchased them.

She returned to work in 1973 with Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Charlotte. The family moved to Asheville in 1976 where she was AGC Manager for Western North Carolina until retirement in 2004. Mr. Payne passed in 2000, and Peggy moved to Ocean Isle Beach, where she lived from 2004 until her death in August 2019.

Peggy was known for her great kindness, wry wit, love of flowers, and daily trips to the beach followed by a proper 5 p.m. happy hour. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Lower Cape Fear Hospice House, Wilmington; Camp United Methodist Church, Shallotte or The , , in her name.

