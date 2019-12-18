Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla (Howell) Sellars. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 3660 Express Drive Shallotte , NC 28470 (910)-754-3333 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sharon UMC Funeral 3:00 PM Sharon UMC Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in May 21, 1950, in Hartford, Conn. daughter of Marion Slauenwhite Howell and the late Ralph Emerson Howell. Her love of children led her to work at Kids Connection Child Care Center for 25 years, and she became a nanny to two special children. She was a longtime, loyal member of Sharon United Methodist Church where she enjoyed serving in many capacities. She and her husband loved to travel, especially to the mountains with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved celebrating with her family and numerous friends.



Survivors include her devoted husband of 48 years, six months, and six days, WC Sellars of the home; her precious mother, Marion Howell of Anderson, S.C.; loving children, Lauren Michelle Sellars of Ocean Isle Beach and Michael Sellars and wife Crystal of Shallotte; two sisters, Susan Hawley and husband Matt of Greenville, S.C., and Janis Cox of Cashiers, N.C.; honorary grandchildren, Austin Babson, Olivia Babson, Chad Babson, Addison Hewett, Briley Hewett, Addison Pounsberry, and Ava Pounsberry; nieces and nephews, Beth, Meredith, Garrison, and Claire; great-nieces and nephews, Emmy, Matthew, and Cora; two sisters-in-law, Teresa Jackson and Renee Hughes; and her loyal canine companions, Lexi and Ellie.



Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec.15, at 3 p.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church Education Building Fund, 2030 Holden Beach Road SW, Supply, N.C., 28462.

You may offer online condolences at

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.

