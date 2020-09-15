Mr. Ralph Edgar Frazier, 82 of Leland, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Frazier was born November 23, 1937 in Jolo, W.Va., and was son of the late Eslen and Rebecca Payne Frazier. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wendy Frazier, and twin brothers, Harry and Larry Frazier.
Mr. Frazier was a U.S. Airforce veteran, a former member of the Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department, and charter member of the Town Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was a faithful and devoted member of Zion United Methodist Church for 54 years while serving in various positions. Mr. Frazier was in charge of the cemetery for Zion United Methodist Church. He retired from Federal Paper Company after 25 years of employment.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Anderson Frazier, of the home; brother, Bert Frazier, of Myrtle Beach, SC; three sisters, Phyllis Clary, of Lynchburg, VA, Marcella Arms and husband James, of Lynchburg, VA, Betty Lou Stooksbury, of KY.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor Tyler Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Rabon, Fred Miller, Buddy Malpass, Brandon Rabon, Greg Skipper, and Harvey Summerlin. Honorary Palbearers will be Brad Huffstetler, Dan Huffstetler, Barry Jethwa, Roque 'Rocky" Lugo, Bob Pine, Larry Sandwich, Randy Rabon and Arthur Skipper.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Endowment Fund, 6864 Zion Church Road NE, Leland, NC 28451.
