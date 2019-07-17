Ralph M. ""Rusty"" Ward

Obituary
Ralph M. "Rusty" Ward
Ralph M. "Rusty" Ward, 71, of Shallotte passed away on July 8, 2019. Born in Murray, Utah on January 24, 1948, he was a son of the late Ralph Monroe and Katherine Rose Swenson Ward.

He attended and graduated from West Columbus High School. Rusty was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany.

Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Meuleman of Las Vegas, Nev.; a son, Ralph A. Ward of Green Bay, Wis.; three sisters, Sue W. Carter of Shallotte, Sandra Rooks of Whiteville, Teresa Gale Ward of Supply; a brother, Ransom Ward of Wilmington; four nephews; and three nieces.
Funeral services will be private honoring Rusty's personal wishes.
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel .
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from July 17 to July 18, 2019
