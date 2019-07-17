Ralph M. "Rusty" Ward
Ralph M. "Rusty" Ward, 71, of Shallotte passed away on July 8, 2019. Born in Murray, Utah on January 24, 1948, he was a son of the late Ralph Monroe and Katherine Rose Swenson Ward.
He attended and graduated from West Columbus High School. Rusty was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany.
Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Meuleman of Las Vegas, Nev.; a son, Ralph A. Ward of Green Bay, Wis.; three sisters, Sue W. Carter of Shallotte, Sandra Rooks of Whiteville, Teresa Gale Ward of Supply; a brother, Ransom Ward of Wilmington; four nephews; and three nieces.
Funeral services will be private honoring Rusty's personal wishes.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from July 17 to July 18, 2019