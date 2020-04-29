Randy Lee Weddle, 64, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was born May 23, 1955 in Forsyth County, N.C. to the late Haywood and Polly Weddle. He graduated from North Forsyth High School and earned a degree in Computer Science from Brunswick Community College. He worked for his devoted Aunt, Vicki Clark, owner of Victoria's Ragpatch in Calabash, N.C., where this gentle man was known for his humor, kindness, and giving heart.
He is survived by his loving sister, Rhonda (Marc) Fetter of Winston Salem, N.C.; nephew, Brandon (Christi) Fetter; great niece, Cora of Colo.; and Susan Rogers of Sunset Beach, N.C., his dearest and best friend for the past 26 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Brunswick Center at Calabash,10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash, N.C. 28467, Memo: Memorial Donation.
Randy was a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, N.C. where he will be inurned at the columbarium. A memorial service will be held at this location at a future date due to current N.C. restrictions.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020