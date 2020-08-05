Raymond "Ray" DeNardi
Raymond "Ray" DeNardi, 66, of Shallotte died Tuesday July 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 23, 1954, the son of the late Aldo Peter DeNardi and Rose Marie Taylor DeNardi.
Ray owned and operated Cars of Distinction for nearly 30 years in Shallotte.
Surviving are his two children, Aldo Joseph DeNardi of Durham, N.C. and KatieBet DeNardi Thomas and husband, Joshua; one grandchild, Roan Merritt Thomas; his former wife and friend, Paulette Striano DeNardi of Shallotte; a beloved dog named "Tara."
At Ray's request no services are planned.
