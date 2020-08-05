1/1
Raymond "Ray" DeNardi
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Ray" DeNardi
Raymond "Ray" DeNardi, 66, of Shallotte died Tuesday July 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 23, 1954, the son of the late Aldo Peter DeNardi and Rose Marie Taylor DeNardi.
Ray owned and operated Cars of Distinction for nearly 30 years in Shallotte.
Surviving are his two children, Aldo Joseph DeNardi of Durham, N.C. and KatieBet DeNardi Thomas and husband, Joshua; one grandchild, Roan Merritt Thomas; his former wife and friend, Paulette Striano DeNardi of Shallotte; a beloved dog named "Tara."
At Ray's request no services are planned.
On line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: American Heart Association.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved