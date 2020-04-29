Raymond Van Arsdale Sr.
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Raymond Van Arsdale Sr. passed away in Calabash at the age of 92. He was a loving husband for 63 years to Arlette Carolyn Van Arsdale, and beloved father to sons Raymond Jr., Timothy, Keith, and Kyle. He has seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Marie Geisenhoner of Pennington, N.J. His brother Jack Van Arsdale currently lives in Livermore, Calif. His sister-in-law Virginia Lewis lives in Hopewell, N.J.
Raymond was born in Hopewell, N.J., son of Edward and Julia Van Arsdale. He resided in Hopewell for most of his life and spent his career at The Burroughs Corporation.
A true patriot and veteran, Raymond served in the Merchant Marines in World War II, and in the United States Army. He was a past Chief of the Hopewell Fire Department, Station 52 and past commander of American Legion Post 339. He was a member of the Carolina Shores American Legion Post 503, the VFW Calabash Post 7288, the Little River Elks Lodge 2840, life member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and a long-standing member of Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hopewell, N.J. and Saint Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte, N.C.
Raymond loved his country and was dedicated to his community. He was a selfless, hard-working, jovial man who was never a stranger to anyone. He was known to always wear a big smile and truly cherished time with his family and friends. He will be forever loved and missed, remaining in the hearts and memories of not only his beloved family but the many lives he has touched.
On line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Church, 54 East Prospect Street, Hopewell, N.J., 08525 or American Legion Post 503, 10277 Beach Drive SW, Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020