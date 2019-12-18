Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Jerry C. McCann, Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul Presbyterian Church Greensboro , NC View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul Presbyterian Church Greensboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Jerry C. McCann, Sr., 92, of Supply, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Dec. 10.



He was born on April 18, 1927, in Beaumont, Texas to E. H. McCann and Mary Wade McCann. He graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas and Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va. Jerry was the organizing pastor of five Presbyterian congregations, including The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, and St. Paul Presbyterian in Greensboro, where he served as Pastor from 1958 until his retirement in 1988.



He married Nan Carter in 1950, and she was his partner in life and ministry until her death in 1983. Jerry later married Judy Kaylor, and after his retirement, he and Judy served as Volunteers in Mission with the Presbyterian Border Ministry in Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Cohuila, Mexico. Jerry later helped to organize the Latino-Hispanic Ministries of the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina. He was a tireless advocate for racial reconciliation and equity, and for partnership with the people of Mexico and Central America.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy McCann; his children, Clint McCann (Sarah) of Webster Groves, Mo.; Carrie McCann (Bill Brown) of Hillsborough; Sam Massey (Tina) of Shallote; his six grandchildren; and his four great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a. m. at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, N.C. The family will receive guests before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina, designated to Latino-Hispanic Ministries in memory of Jerry McCann, 807 W. King St., Elizabethtown, NC 28337.



