With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Rhonda Loy Sabiston of Shallotte, N.C., our beloved sister on June 5, 2020. Cancer came in her 55th year and although knowledge of her sickness was recent, she endured much pain and is now at peace with our Lord.



Rhonda was known for many wonderful qualities but two stand out above all others. Rhonda was an athlete; she was known as "Ralph" in her childhood being the first female Little Leaguer in Brunswick County. She continued her athletics by playing basketball, volleyball and then bowling. Her bowling prowess had her touring on the PWBA for a brief while and during her career acquired six perfect games (300), many 800 plus series and multiple tournament champion titles. She was an avid sports fan and challenged anyone that felt they were a truer fan of the Carolina Tarheels or the Dallas Cowboys.



The second admirable quality was her love for all living creatures. Her double dapple dachshund, Abigail Marie Sabiston, was her precious baby. Dak (yes, named after Dak Prescott) a stray yellow cat came to the house and Rhonda in trying to feed Dak and Bootsy (mama's cat) had to feed a few stray opossums. She even tried to teach the dogs and cats to wag their tails to the Carolina Fight Song. I asked one friend to describe Rhonda and her response was "A soul filled with love and compassion for animals."



Rhonda is survived by her two sisters, Sheila Hrubik (Paul) and Donnette Golder (Mike); a niece; nephews; and a great nephew. She is also survived by many beloved members of the Sabiston, Bennett and Benton families. Rhonda had so many friends over the years and it would be impossible to list them all. Recently, Phillip Causey had become a dear friend to Rhonda.

A graveside service was held in Brunswick Memorial Gardens, 5229 Ocean Highway, West, Shallotte, N.C. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paws Ability or Fix A Friend Spay Neuter Clinic. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.



