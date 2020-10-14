1/
Richard Donovan Beard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Donovan Beard, 88, of Carolina Shores, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Grand Strand Medical Center Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mr. Beard was born in Reading, Pa., on Oct. 6, 1932, the son of the late Leroy Howard Beard and Emma Catherine Stockslager Beard. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Newhouse.
Mr. Beard was a veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Division, during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Asbury Park Masonic Lodge in Asbury Park, N.J.
After retiring, he and his wife, Irene, moved to Carolina Shores where he enjoyed playing golf at the many golf courses surrounding the area.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Irene D. Beard, of the home; two children, Dr. Gregory Beard and wife, Robin, of Erie, Pa. and Donna Newhouse, of Carolina Shores; a brother, Robert Beard and wife, Jane, of Whiting, N.J.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Newhouse, Heather Newhouse and Harrison Beard; and special pets named Lolly and Jay Jay.
At this time no services are planned and will be announced later.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved