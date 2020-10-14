Richard Donovan Beard, 88, of Carolina Shores, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Grand Strand Medical Center Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mr. Beard was born in Reading, Pa., on Oct. 6, 1932, the son of the late Leroy Howard Beard and Emma Catherine Stockslager Beard. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Newhouse.
Mr. Beard was a veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Division, during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Asbury Park Masonic Lodge in Asbury Park, N.J.
After retiring, he and his wife, Irene, moved to Carolina Shores where he enjoyed playing golf at the many golf courses surrounding the area.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Irene D. Beard, of the home; two children, Dr. Gregory Beard and wife, Robin, of Erie, Pa. and Donna Newhouse, of Carolina Shores; a brother, Robert Beard and wife, Jane, of Whiting, N.J.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Newhouse, Heather Newhouse and Harrison Beard; and special pets named Lolly and Jay Jay.
At this time no services are planned and will be announced later.
